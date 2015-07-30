Experts: OpenTiks - page 3
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Hi!
This EA works very, very well. Thank you.
(It is very similar to something I use - I may have to combine the two! :))
Be carefull with this strategy that does't use a stop loss
a
i have noted that this EA rarely makes long trades even in the statement you gave. can you correct that?
i rewally like the robot but it does not make long trades. can something be done about that?
hi,
In this ea, I don't figure out the mean of below code part. When runs on live account, Time[0] and prevtime are equal everytime. So, any order not be opened.
if(Time[0] == prevtime)
return(0);
prevtime = Time[0];
Are you anyone has idea?
thanks.