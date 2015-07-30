Experts: OpenTiks - page 3

New comment
 

Hi!

This EA works very, very well. Thank you.

(It is very similar to something I use - I may have to combine the two! :))

[Deleted]  

Be carefull with this strategy that does't use a stop loss

a

[Deleted]  

i have noted that this EA rarely makes long trades even in the statement you gave. can you correct that?

[Deleted]  

i rewally like the robot but it does not make long trades. can something be done about that?

 

hi,

In this ea, I don't figure out the mean of below code part. When runs on live account, Time[0] and prevtime are equal everytime. So, any order not be opened.

if(Time[0] == prevtime)
return(0);
prevtime = Time[0];

Are you anyone has idea?

thanks.

 
This EA does NOT use stoploss which is extremely dangerous.
[Deleted]  
This EA needs very low spread to had profit, can you update instead to change 2 pips about every time to modify a bigger sl and to start initially at least 10-15 pips sl?
123
New comment