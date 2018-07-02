Problem with MultiTimeFrame chart series
You are trying to use copy buffer into your buffers. Therefor bar one is one hour ago. bar ten shows ten hours ago etc. Don't mix apples and oranges.
whroeder1:
You are trying to use copy buffer into your buffers. Therefor bar one is one hour ago. bar ten shows ten hours ago etc. Don't mix apples and oranges.Wn
You are trying to use copy buffer into your buffers. Therefor bar one is one hour ago. bar ten shows ten hours ago etc. Don't mix apples and oranges.Wn
iMA function do not recalculate close price buffer? So if I want to get result as in "tradingview" test case I have to calculate avg of last interval or resize the array and copy paste same candle values? Maybe you now berter way how to get this result?
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Hi, I am new in MQL. I want to get two MA indicator on one chart with different time frame, but then I set up iMA() with different time frame (H1->H4) I get empty chart without error messages. Maybe someone can help me and say that I am doing wrong.
Test case