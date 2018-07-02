How to display graph using Expert?
Hello you can press pause button,
And then add them manually to the chart, and then press resume to resume testing.
Marco vd Heijden:
Hello you can press pause button,
And then add them manually to the chart, and then press resume to resume testing.
Thank your answer.
But I don't want to additional work.
And I don't have Indicator.
It is my mistake that you are confused and thank you
Par duck:
And I don't have Indicator.
You have the moving average indicator, that is the same as the EA is calling with iMA.Put the MA that you require on a chart and save the template with the same name as the EA, then it should automatically be applied to the chart in the strategy tester.
Keith Watford:
You have the moving average indicator, that is the same as the EA is calling with iMA.Put the MA that you require on a chart and save the template with the same name as the EA, then it should automatically be applied to the chart in the strategy tester.
Is that the only way...?
oh Thank you Keith Watford!
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Hello I'm beginner.
I had many questions on this site.
Always thank you.
I have some ploblem about Interlocking Expert and Indicator.
I'm using function of iMA in Expert.
But chart and tester don't display graph.
but If I push the stop button in tester, that display graph.
I want to see the graph as soon as I start.
What should I do?
Thank you in advance :)