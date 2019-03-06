Error loading a DLL in backtester

Has anyone been able to use a dll in the MT5 backtester?  I keep getting the error "DLL loading is not allowed".  Does anyone know how to fix this?  
Thank you.
 

Please, check options of your client terminal.

 

 
Thank you.  
 
For anyone having similar issues. After changing that option you need to close the application and open it again.
 
Im trying to use the simulator for my fxchoice demo account, but for some reason the stop keeps going back to start and I cant load it, then it says I havent loaded all the DLL imports. A little help would be greatly appreciated.
 

I not have success to loading DLL. Help me?




