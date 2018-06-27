why this simple code doesnt work ? please help
Konstantin Nikitin:thank you very much for your help, I will do that and let's see what will happen next :-)
The check is performed only once, at startup.
Better to move the code to OnTick.
Too strict limit "==". Better to do "<=" or ">=".
The check is performed only once, at startup.
Better to move the code to OnTick.
Too strict limit "==". Better to do "<=" or ">=".
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this program doesnt buy and sell on the chart and I dont know why, can you tell me the reason ?