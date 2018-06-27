why this simple buy and sell doesnt work ? please help
Ordersend function returns a value.
int ticket=OrderSend(....
Marco vd Heijden:wow you solved it thank you, can you tell me what does this int ticket do in brief ?
Ordersend function returns a value.
Exactly what the documentation say's.
https://docs.mql4.com/trading/ordersend
Returned value
Returns number of the ticket assigned to the order by the trade server or -1 if it fails. To get additional error information, one has to call the GetLastError() function.
OrderSend - Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
Returns number of the ticket assigned to the order by the trade server or -1 if it fails. To get additional error information, one has to call the GetLastError() function. At opening of a market order (OP_SELL or OP_BUY), only the latest prices of Bid (for selling) or Ask (for buying) can be used as open price. If operation is performed with a...
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hello, I have written this simple program but when I run it on the chart it does not sell or buy