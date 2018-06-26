understanding help - tickchart comparison between two brokers
The point is there is nothing to understand. On Forex, different brokers, different prices feed.
Then again , you could use the price lag to your advantage 😂
Tafadzwa Nyamwanza:
Then again , you could use the price lag to your advantage 😂
Then again , you could use the price lag to your advantage 😂
Indeed but aren't latency arbitrageurs forbidden by brokers ?!? Many people reported being banned for using it.
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Hello all,
I have two accounts at different brokers and on one broker I observed that price quotation move bit slower than the other so I switch to see what is happening at lower levels on the tick charts. Can anyone help me understand why there are so much differences between the two charts?
regards,