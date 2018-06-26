understanding help - tickchart comparison between two brokers

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Hello all, 

I have two accounts at different brokers and on one broker I observed that price quotation move bit slower than the other so I switch to see what is happening at lower levels on the tick charts. Can anyone help me understand why there are so much differences between the two charts? 


regards, 



 
The point is there is nothing to understand. On Forex, different brokers, different prices feed.
 
Then again , you could use the price lag to your advantage 😂
 
Tafadzwa Nyamwanza:
Then again , you could use the price lag to your advantage 😂

Indeed but aren't latency arbitrageurs forbidden by brokers ?!? Many people reported being banned for using it. 

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