Hourly ATR (HATR) indicator
I'm looking for an ATR dashboard indicator that provides the ATR by hour (HATR) that has output buffers that can be read by another EA. I want to isolate and output the ATR for each individual hour of a day by having it look back a certain number of days. Ideally, the indi would have at least the two inputs below.
Similar info is provided by https://www.mataf.net/en/forex/tools/volatility but I need it to be locally calculated and each hour to be able to be read by an EA (even during backtesting on Strategy Tester).
If it only displays one time (I'm assuming the broker's server time is the most likely), then that is fine too.
Does anyone have this indi or have you ever seen this indi somewhere before? If so, please point me to it.
Thanks in advance.
- Time of Day
- Strategy Tester With Ability to Test By Hour Instead of Just By Days?
- Pls someone Help in Coding
Wow - not a single response. Come on my friends. There are many smart people out there who have been trading much longer than me. I'm sure someone has thought of this before right?
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EA NEEDS TRAİLİNGSTOP PLEASE HELP
Alain Verleyen, 2015.01.28 13:50If you can't find what you need in the Codebase or the Market, then create a request in Freelance Service.
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