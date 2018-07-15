New ESMA Regulations - page 2

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1:30 is fairly good enough for a serious trader who wants to survive and earn his life in these markets.

In my country it is 1:10 ... but I don't mind, as I'm currently using 1:3 and no one can convince me to use 1:4 :)


My advice is ... use the regulated brokers in your country.

If FX is not regulated in your country, then invest in the stock market or any other regulated market in your country.

Because, in the long run, the returns in FX market by trading can not defeat so easily the returns in the stock markets by buying and holding good and promising companies.

 

so boring, try to get thru before changing broker. It's likely too keep apart gamblers & traders. 


 
All state regulations are bad, they are corporatism, some companies want to avoid free market and close the market to the competition,
 
Mrluck07:
All state regulations are bad, they are corporatism, some companies want to avoid free market and close the market to the competition,

Maybe take some time to digest https://www.esma.europa.eu/file/48524/download?token=Dl0Ckoax in order to appreciate gravity of the regulation situation.

Weather applied properly remains open for discussion. The need for more strict regulation IMO is not.

Anyways, most frustration seems to be about leverage, while that is not really problem at all with the new regulations. 

 
Enrique Dangeroux:

Maybe take some time to digest https://www.esma.europa.eu/file/48524/download?token=Dl0Ckoax in order to appreciate gravity of the regulation situation.

Weather applied properly remains open for discussion. The need for more strict regulation IMO is not.

Anyways, most frustration seems to be about leverage, while that is not really problem at all with the new regulations. 

Traders are not fools, they can decide for themselves, no need for a corporatism state closing the market with regulations, this thing will increase the barrier for creation of new brokers, and decrease competition, there is no way less competition can produce a better service compared to high competition. The only ones really benefiting for these ESMA regulations are the big brokers and big banks, not the retail investor. The only good regulations are the private ones, like USB cable for example, but they don't prohibit you from trying something new
 
Let's wait & see how will evolve the offer. My opinion, many people will prefer to make it a private business. 
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