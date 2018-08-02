what happened here?

New comment
 

Dears, 

so  I had a sell trade that had a SL@133150, it got stopped @1.33151, BUT in the chart it did not touched any the SL level (max level in the cart was 1.13343) . Also, other friends of mine that did exactly the same trade, did not had the same issue. The also have different broker than mine. 

so, what happened here?



regards

 
Bobei Dinu:

Dears, 

so  I had a sell trade that had a SL@133150, it got stopped @1.33151, BUT in the chart it did not touched any the SL level (max level in the cart was 1.13343) . Also, other friends of mine that did exactly the same trade, did not had the same issue. The also have different broker than mine. 

so, what happened here?



regards

A sell trade is closed at ask price. Chart prices are always bid prices on Forex.
 
Two things happened - first the spread (you always buy at the higher price the broker provides and sell at the lower, including SL and TP), and second - you were very unlucky and bought a top within less than the spread.
 
Alain Verleyen:
A sell trade is closed at ask price. Chart prices are always bid prices on Forex.

ok, so why on other broker this did not happened and trade went perfectly fine?

 
Bobei Dinu:

ok, so why on other broker this did not happened and trade went perfectly fine?

Because each broker has it's own price feed. A difference of 1 point can make the difference between a trade stopped at SL or not.
 
Bobei Dinu:

Dears, 

so  I had a sell trade that had a SL@133150, it got stopped @1.33151, BUT in the chart it did not touched any the SL level (max level in the cart was 1.13343) . 

Spread. Sell Order closed when Ask price hit your stoploss level.

 
ok, I understand. Thing is that this stuff happened with my broker on multiple trades (where I had SL set), and on other brokers did not. On all brokers live accounts were used. 
 

Spreads differ between brokers.

Left click market watch and enable spread column. 

And also you can go to chart properties and enable show ask line.

New comment