what happened here?
Dears,
so I had a sell trade that had a SL@133150, it got stopped @1.33151, BUT in the chart it did not touched any the SL level (max level in the cart was 1.13343) . Also, other friends of mine that did exactly the same trade, did not had the same issue. The also have different broker than mine.
so, what happened here?
regards
A sell trade is closed at ask price. Chart prices are always bid prices on Forex.
ok, so why on other broker this did not happened and trade went perfectly fine?
ok, so why on other broker this did not happened and trade went perfectly fine?
Dears,
so I had a sell trade that had a SL@133150, it got stopped @1.33151, BUT in the chart it did not touched any the SL level (max level in the cart was 1.13343) .
Spread. Sell Order closed when Ask price hit your stoploss level.
Spreads differ between brokers.
Left click market watch and enable spread column.
And also you can go to chart properties and enable show ask line.
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Dears,
so I had a sell trade that had a SL@133150, it got stopped @1.33151, BUT in the chart it did not touched any the SL level (max level in the cart was 1.13343) . Also, other friends of mine that did exactly the same trade, did not had the same issue. The also have different broker than mine.
so, what happened here?
regards