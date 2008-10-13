Scripts: Scripts of "Trading Chaos"
.Cheap WOW Gold On http://freshmeat.net/articles/view/3339/
We are a professional WOW gold iwowleveling.com store,we supply cheap WOW gold to help you get the best experience in the burning crusade warcraft world and the companion dungeon warcraft world. cheapest power leveling http://www.wowpowerleveling80.com You can also get the world of warcraft guide, cheat and mods from our Forum. We also provide world of warcraft account transaction platform in the forum. We just want to give you the best gaming experience,please believe us!
You wrote that the second script: The second one determines the direction of the trend , does that mean your script could determine the next Ask/Bid prices from the market ?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Scripts of "Trading Chaos":
Author: IURII TOKMAN