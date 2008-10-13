Scripts: Scripts of "Trading Chaos"

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Scripts of "Trading Chaos":

A determination of a bar and trend direction.

Author: IURII TOKMAN

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You wrote that the second script: The second one determines the direction of the trend , does that mean your script could determine the next Ask/Bid prices from the market ?

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