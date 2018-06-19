MT4 not connecting After Windows Update
Just write top right in the seach field (the lense) Win 10 and you'll find alot about this problem and what to do!
Carl Schreiber:
Just write top right in the seach field (the lense) Win 10 and you'll find alot about this problem and what to do!
Just write top right in the seach field (the lense) Win 10 and you'll find alot about this problem and what to do!
thanks
This issue was announced by Metaquotes at the 04.05.2018
Windows 10 April 2018 Update to make saved MetaTrader passwords invalid
- 2018.05.04
- www.mql5.com
Windows 10 April 2018 Update to make saved MetaTrader passwords invalid On April 30, Microsoft officially released a major update of their operatin...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, Please i have a problem with my MT4 platform. After i upgraded my Windows 10 OS to the latest version my MT4 not connecting to the internet . I use Microsoft Surface Book.
Anyone having the same problem?
I need help urgently
Thanks