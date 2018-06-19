MT4 not connecting After Windows Update

New comment
 

Hi, Please i have a problem with my MT4 platform. After i upgraded my Windows 10 OS to the latest version my MT4 not connecting to the internet . I use Microsoft Surface Book.

Anyone having the same problem?

I need help urgently

Thanks

 
Just write top right in the seach field (the lense) Win 10 and you'll find alot about this problem and what to do!
 
Carl Schreiber:
Just write top right in the seach field (the lense) Win 10 and you'll find alot about this problem and what to do!

thanks

 
  1. Do you connect to the internet through a Proxy?
  2. After the upgrade, was any other app that requires the internet to function stopped working apart from the MT4?


 
Onyebuchim Obike:
  1. Do you connect to the internet through a Proxy?
  2. After the upgrade, was any other app that requires the internet to function stopped working apart from the MT4?


no to all

the platform was working well before the upgrade

 

This issue was announced by Metaquotes at the 04.05.2018

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/242676

Windows 10 April 2018 Update to make saved MetaTrader passwords invalid
Windows 10 April 2018 Update to make saved MetaTrader passwords invalid
  • 2018.05.04
  • www.mql5.com
Windows 10 April 2018 Update to make saved MetaTrader passwords invalid On April 30, Microsoft officially released a major update of their operatin...
New comment