Design map for newbie in mql4
Hatem Abou Ouf: I need to calculate its size to achieve BE on the red priceBE (price) is lots weighted average price (Ei loti*pricei)/(Ei loti) Do the algebra.
Hatem Abou Ouf:
Hi,
a thinking map
Well the closest to what i can think of is a flow chart here: http://draw.io
draw.io - free flowchart maker and diagrams online
- draw.io
draw.io (formerly Diagramly) is free online diagram software. You can use it as a flowchart maker, network diagram software, to create UML online, as an ER diagram tool, to design database schema...
whroeder1:
BE (price) is lots weighted average price (Ei loti*pricei)/(Ei loti) Do the algebra.
BE (price) is lots weighted average price (Ei loti*pricei)/(Ei loti) Do the algebra.
Thank you whroeder1
This is my first trial. If correct, I plan to make my function better by :
1- To make the same function work for both buy and sell cycle orders ( by passing the cycle order type), I think
2- To check better for errors from OrderSelect
This is my first serious week to start mql4 coding just because I like coding!. My plan is to deal with one coding concept per week. ( 15-20 min/daily).
input int BuyMagic = 1111; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { double BE_Price = 1.2345; double Current_BuyOrderLot = AveragePrice_OP_BUY_Orders(BE_Price); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Calculate the Required lot | //---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ double AveragePrice_OP_BUY_Orders(double BE_Price) { //---- double Lots = 0.0; // to calculate the sum of all lots except the current double OrderOPrice = 0.0; // to calculate the OP of all open orders double LotsPrice = 0.0; // double OP_CurrentBuy = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID); // Open price of the current buy order double Average = BE_Price; // pass it to the function double Required_Lot; for (int i = OrdersTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderType() == OP_BUY && OrderMagicNumber() == BuyMagic) { Lots = Lots + OrderLots(); LotsPrice = LotsPrice + OrderLots()*OrderOpenPrice(); Print("Lots : ", OrderLots(), " OrderOpenPrice : ", OrderOpenPrice()); } } Required_Lot = NormalizeDouble (LotsPrice - (Average *Lots)/ (Average - OP_CurrentBuy),Digits) ; // Old Old Old Algebra rusty mind :) //---- return(Required_Lot); }
Oh, I forget to account for the cost of transactions ( Commission and swap). I will try to include that. If you have a clue for me, please do not not hesitate to mention.
Marco vd Heijden:
Well the closest to what i can think of is a flow chart here: http://draw.io
Very interesting tool. Thanks for sharing
Hatem Abou Ouf: This is my first trial. If correct, I plan to make my function better by :
Required_Lot = NormalizeDouble (LotsPrice - (Average *Lots)/ (Average - OP_CurrentBuy),Digits);
Close but not quite.
- Misplaced parenthesis
BE = (Σ(lot*price) + newLot newPrice) / (Σ(lot) + newLot) BE (Σ(lot) + newLot)= (Σ(lot*price) + newLot newPrice) BE (Σ(lot) + newLot) - newLot newPrice = Σ(lot*price) BE newLot - newLot newPrice = Σ(lot*price) - BE Σ(lot) newLot (BE - newPrice) = Σ(lot*price) - BE Σ(lot) newLot = {Σ(lot*price) - BE Σ(lot)} / (BE - newPrice) Required_Lot = {LotsPrice - Average lots} / (Average - OP_CurrentBuy)
-
Do NOT use NormalizeDouble, EVER. For ANY Reason. It's a kludge, don't
use it. It's use is usually wrong, as it is in this case.
- Print out your values to the precision you want with DoubleToString - Conversion Functions - MQL4 Reference.
- SL/TP (stops) need to be normalized to tick size (not Point.) (On 5Digit Broker Stops are only allowed to be placed on full pip values. How to find out in mql? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum) and abide by the limits Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial and that requires understanding floating point equality Can price != price ? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Open price for pending orders need to be adjusted. On Currencies, Point == TickSize, so you will get the same answer, but it won't work on Metals. So do it right: Trailing Bar Entry EA - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum or Bid/Ask: (No Need) to use NormalizeDouble in OrderSend - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Lot size must also be adjusted to a multiple of LotStep and check against min and max. If that is not a power of 1/10 then NormalizeDouble is wrong. Do it right.
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Hi,
I am trying to code a user defined function in which I would like to calculate the required lot size of the last martingale order in a cycle to achieve breakeven on certain price , upon reversal.
For example, Buy orders 0, 1,2, and 3 were already opened while the price going down. Now, I want to open Buy 4 order. I need to calculate its size to achieve BE on the red price
I do not need a code but a thinking map of how I can do it. Then, I will try myself and post here to see if it right or wrong.
Your help is much appreciated