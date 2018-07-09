How to Run my AppDialog on Strategy Tester

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[Deleted]  

I create an Appdialog from #include <Controls/Dialog.mqh> and I need to use Run function to run my app dialog on Strategy Tester mode. How can I do that?

Where should I put myAppDialog.Run();  to run my appdialog on Tester mode?

App dialog

 
Masood Abak:

I create an Appdialog from #include <Controls/Dialog.mqh> and I need to use Run function to run my app dialog on Strategy Tester mode. How can I do that?

Where should I put myAppDialog.Run();  to run my appdialog on Tester mode?


This is because, OnChartEvent(), doesn't work on the tester..
[Deleted]  
pipspider:
This is because, OnChartEvent(), doesn't work on the tester..know

 I know it. I put my code on OnTick(). My buttons works properly but I app dialog doesn't move on chart.

I don't put it on OnChartEvent. I want to know where should I put my appdialog.Run() code.

[Deleted]  
Any idea how to run my app dialog on Strategy Tester???!
 
Masood Abak:

I create an Appdialog from #include <Controls/Dialog.mqh> and I need to use Run function to run my app dialog on Strategy Tester mode. How can I do that?

Where should I put myAppDialog.Run();  to run my appdialog on Tester mode?


Hello Masood Abak


You should put it in OnInit ()
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