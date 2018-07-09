How to Run my AppDialog on Strategy Tester
Masood Abak:This is because, OnChartEvent(), doesn't work on the tester..
I create an Appdialog from #include <Controls/Dialog.mqh> and I need to use Run function to run my app dialog on Strategy Tester mode. How can I do that?
Where should I put myAppDialog.Run(); to run my appdialog on Tester mode?
pipspider:
This is because, OnChartEvent(), doesn't work on the tester..know
This is because, OnChartEvent(), doesn't work on the tester..know
I know it. I put my code on OnTick(). My buttons works properly but I app dialog doesn't move on chart.
I don't put it on OnChartEvent. I want to know where should I put my appdialog.Run() code.
Any idea how to run my app dialog on Strategy Tester???!
Masood Abak:
I create an Appdialog from #include <Controls/Dialog.mqh> and I need to use Run function to run my app dialog on Strategy Tester mode. How can I do that?
Where should I put myAppDialog.Run(); to run my appdialog on Tester mode?
Hello Masood Abak
You should put it in OnInit ()
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I create an Appdialog from #include <Controls/Dialog.mqh> and I need to use Run function to run my app dialog on Strategy Tester mode. How can I do that?
Where should I put myAppDialog.Run(); to run my appdialog on Tester mode?