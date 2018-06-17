VPS doesnt gain execution speed ... WHY
Hi guys,
I just started recently to test VPS solution (names removed) and I dont see any gain in final speed execution of the orders, even with a 1ms latency with the server.
Compare to my computer at home with a 85ms latency, I should have a final execution time overall 80ms faster if latency is 5ms instead of 85.
Anyone can explain ? Is there a special setup to do on VPS for MT4 ?
Thanks for your help
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Maybe you should try the MT4 ingrated MQL5 VPS.
Hi guys,
I just started recently to test VPS solution (names removed) and I dont see any gain in final speed execution of the orders, even with a 1ms latency with the server.
Compare to my computer at home with a 85ms latency, I should have a final execution time overall 80ms faster if latency is 5ms instead of 85.
Anyone can explain ? Is there a special setup to do on VPS for MT4 ?
Thanks for your help
Hello,
what are the actual numbers? Because there are a couple of factors one may have in mind
Here is the EXPERT log file from MT4 platform run on a BEEKS VPS showing to orders executed and sended just one after another
Here is the MT code that generate the 2 orders one after the other
I forgot to specify that BEEKS latency shown on the account is 7,77 ms
Here is the EXPERT log file from MT4 platform run on a BEEKS VPS showing to orders executed and sended just one after another
Here is the MT code that generate the 2 orders one after the other
There should be no point in comparing consecutive trades, as it is not dependent to the latency to the broker. The difference is that first, you are receiving the price feed faster and also, trades are passed faster as wellgreets
Hi Demos,
Thanks for the post, but could you give me more details. I dont really nderstand what you mean..
For the "consecutive" part I mean, if e.g. we have a latency to the server of 80ms, it means that the time taken from the moment we are placing an order till the order reaches the server will be 80ms. Now, if 15ms after the first order we place another one, it will reach the server in another 80ms. But the difference between the two orders will be still 15ms.
So, the gains (excluding all the other benefits of a VPS) will be the other two factors, the faster price feed and the faster time to place a trade.
Of course, if the strategy is permitting, one can place pending orders and not worry about latency to server for the most part
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Hi guys,
I just started recently to test VPS solution (names removed) and I dont see any gain in final speed execution of the orders, even with a 1ms latency with the server.
Compare to my computer at home with a 85ms latency, I should have a final execution time overall 80ms faster if latency is 5ms instead of 85.
Anyone can explain ? Is there a special setup to do on VPS for MT4 ?
Thanks for your help