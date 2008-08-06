Experts: ZigAndZag_V2
I have downloaded the 2 downloads listed. I sure was happy that I did not need to go to the Russian forum to find the indicator as I cannot read Russian. Thank you xrust for deciding to list the ZigAndZag indicator with your download.
I dragged the indicator on to my chart as I am interested to follow along with the EA entries and exits...but since I do not know what TF it uses and I am on Cable M5...it does not make much sense to have it on the chart. But Folks it is an interesting indicator indeed. I am cautious about switching TF's on the chart with the EA attached as I think we need to be on the Cable M5 at all times, but I really do not know. Perhaps xrust could advise?
Folks test with 0.1 per 1K....or you will MC, as there is an "averaging-in" it seems when the trades turns against you....0.1 is enough per 1K.
Please excuse my post, but I notice that this Forum is dry and we really need to get some traders in here for discussion. Thank you MQL for providing this place and many guests come here to find their holy grails...lol....but it is fun to see all these EA's in one place and to watch them trade....now about making money....hmmmm....
ES
I have downloaded the 2 downloads listed. I sure was happy that I did not need to go to the Russian forum to find the indicator as I cannot read Russian. Thank you xrust for deciding to list the ZigAndZag indicator with your download.
I dragged the indicator on to my chart as I am interested to follow along with the EA entries and exits...but since I do not know what TF it uses and I am on Cable M5...it does not make much sense to have it on the chart. But Folks it is an interesting indicator indeed. I am cautious about switching TF's on the chart with the EA attached as I think we need to be on the Cable M5 at all times, but I really do not know. Perhaps xrust could advise?
Folks test with 0.1 per 1K....or you will MC, as there is an "averaging-in" it seems when the trades turns against you....0.1 is enough per 1K.
Please excuse my post, but I notice that this Forum is dry and we really need to get some traders in here for discussion. Thank you MQL for providing this place and many guests come here to find their holy grails...lol....but it is fun to see all these EA's in one place and to watch them trade....now about making money....hmmmm....
ES
I have downloaded the 2 downloads listed. I sure was happy that I did not need to go to the Russian forum to find the indicator as I cannot read Russian. Thank you xrust for deciding to list the ZigAndZag indicator with your download.
I dragged the indicator on to my chart as I am interested to follow along with the EA entries and exits...but since I do not know what TF it uses and I am on Cable M5...it does not make much sense to have it on the chart. But Folks it is an interesting indicator indeed. I am cautious about switching TF's on the chart with the EA attached as I think we need to be on the Cable M5 at all times, but I really do not know. Perhaps xrust could advise?
Folks test with 0.1 per 1K....or you will MC, as there is an "averaging-in" it seems when the trades turns against you....0.1 is enough per 1K.
Please excuse my post, but I notice that this Forum is dry and we really need to get some traders in here for discussion. Thank you MQL for providing this place and many guests come here to find their holy grails...lol....but it is fun to see all these EA's in one place and to watch them trade....now about making money....hmmmm....
ES
ElectricSavant wrote:
I have downloaded the 2 downloads listed. I sure was happy that I did not need to go to the Russian forum to find the indicator as I cannot read Russian. Thank you xrust for deciding to list the ZigAndZag indicator with your download.
I dragged the indicator on to my chart as I am interested to follow along with the EA entries and exits...but since I do not know what TF it uses and I am on Cable M5...it does not make much sense to have it on the chart. But Folks it is an interesting indicator indeed. I am cautious about switching TF's on the chart with the EA attached as I think we need to be on the Cable M5 at all times, but I really do not know. Perhaps xrust could advise?
Folks test with 0.1 per 1K....or you will MC, as there is an "averaging-in" it seems when the trades turns against you....0.1 is enough per 1K.
Please excuse my post, but I notice that this Forum is dry and we really need to get some traders in here for discussion. Thank you MQL for providing this place and many guests come here to find their holy grails...lol....but it is fun to see all these EA's in one place and to watch them trade....now about making money....hmmmm....
ES
Misters If this theme is interesting to you, pass under this reference http://xrust.ucoz.net/english.html, at a forum you will find many interesting things on a zigzag as there there is an author of indicator ZigAndZag. As there you will find updatings for this purpose both other advisers, and indicators, can order a software interesting you on MQL
to Me as to the developer it is pleasant, that the English-speaking audience *break is interested in my researches; I Am sorry for not correct translation, success :)
I have downloaded the 2 downloads listed. I sure was happy that I did not need to go to the Russian forum to find the indicator as I cannot read Russian. Thank you xrust for deciding to list the ZigAndZag indicator with your download.
I dragged the indicator on to my chart as I am interested to follow along with the EA entries and exits...but since I do not know what TF it uses and I am on Cable M5...it does not make much sense to have it on the chart. But Folks it is an interesting indicator indeed. I am cautious about switching TF's on the chart with the EA attached as I think we need to be on the Cable M5 at all times, but I really do not know. Perhaps xrust could advise?
Folks test with 0.1 per 1K....or you will MC, as there is an "averaging-in" it seems when the trades turns against you....0.1 is enough per 1K.
Please excuse my post, but I notice that this Forum is dry and we really need to get some traders in here for discussion. Thank you MQL for providing this place and many guests come here to find their holy grails...lol....but it is fun to see all these EA's in one place and to watch them trade....now about making money....hmmmm....
ES
Folks I am trading this on an IBFX mini account and having great success in the beginning. Today I closed the platform and restarted it and got an immediate entry...I do not know why?...but I am glad (see screenshot)....but was the EA stuck?...I will pay attention to the tabs in the future to see if there is a "trade context is busy" error...or something else.
Thanks for the EA and the link to the English Translated Russian Forum xrust.
ES
ok folks...let me warn you...I like this EA, but use 0.01 if you have an IBFX mini account as you will blow up with 1K using the default settings, unless you have 10K. You really need 400:1 leverage too!
ES
ok folks...let me warn you...I like this EA, but use 0.01 if you have an IBFX mini account as you will blow up with 1K using the default settings, unless you have 10K. You really need 400:1 leverage too!
ES
thanks for the zigandzag indicator it very powerfull, but will be happy if the indicator would have sound alert like trend down on eur/usd or sell eur/usd.
please i will be more happy if this is done,
thanks
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ZigAndZag_V2:
Author: Rustamzhan Salidzhanov