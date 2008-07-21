Indicators: AutoDayFibs

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AutoDayFibs:

Automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement lines from yesterday's range, or today's range.

Author: Jason Robinson

[Deleted]  

normal fibs have been retagged IE:bobukus fibs will there be conflict / being that i only use 1hr charts if yo could let me know if there will be a conflict between the two stratagies

thank you for your time splithand@live.com

>==================================splithand=======================>>>

 

 

forgive me pls let me know where to install in wich folder thank you for your time

 
splithand:

normal fibs have been retagged IE:bobukus fibs will there be conflict / being that i only use 1hr charts if yo could let me know if there will be a conflict between the two stratagies

thank you for your time splithand@live.com

>==================================splithand=======================>>>

 

 

forgive me pls let me know where to install in wich folder thank you for your time

 

Sorry, I don't understand your question but to use the indicator just copy it to (normally) C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 4\experts\indicators and then restart MetaTrader.


Thanks, Jason.

[Deleted]  

Hello together,

perhaps i am wanna using this indicator in the future - but it makes me hot that the fibo-lines are also on the left side !!!

How Can I Delete The Fibo-Lines From The Left !!! For Example In This Chart The Lines Until The 23:00h @08/13/2008 ...

By Another Way : I WANNA THAT THE FIBO-LINES STARTED EVEN SINCE THE 1st CANDLESTICK (only to the right side) FROM YESTERDAY !!!

For an expert this sholdn`t be much work !!! But for me it is !!! Has anyone an idea ???

Thanks ahead :

Rookie

 
splithand:

normal fibs have been retagged IE:bobukus fibs will there be conflict / being that i only use 1hr charts if yo could let me know if there will be a conflict between the two stratagies

thank you for your time splithand@live.com

>==================================splithand=======================>>>

forgive me pls let me know where to install in wich folder thank you for your time

Hello

And thanx for that indicator but i have a request

Can you add the backtest function to it ( i mean to plot that indicator to shows the fibonacci levels for previous days

Regards

 

hello

thanx for the indicator

but can you add the backtest function for that indicator ( to plot the fibonacci levels for past days)?

regards

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