Indicators: AutoDayFibs
normal fibs have been retagged IE:bobukus fibs will there be conflict / being that i only use 1hr charts if yo could let me know if there will be a conflict between the two stratagies
thank you for your time splithand@live.com
>==================================splithand=======================>>>
forgive me pls let me know where to install in wich folder thank you for your time
normal fibs have been retagged IE:bobukus fibs will there be conflict / being that i only use 1hr charts if yo could let me know if there will be a conflict between the two stratagies
thank you for your time splithand@live.com
>==================================splithand=======================>>>
forgive me pls let me know where to install in wich folder thank you for your time
Sorry, I don't understand your question but to use the indicator just copy it to (normally) C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 4\experts\indicators and then restart MetaTrader.
Thanks, Jason.
Hello together,
perhaps i am wanna using this indicator in the future - but it makes me hot that the fibo-lines are also on the left side !!!
How Can I Delete The Fibo-Lines From The Left !!! For Example In This Chart The Lines Until The 23:00h @08/13/2008 ...
By Another Way : I WANNA THAT THE FIBO-LINES STARTED EVEN SINCE THE 1st CANDLESTICK (only to the right side) FROM YESTERDAY !!!
For an expert this sholdn`t be much work !!! But for me it is !!! Has anyone an idea ???
Thanks ahead :
Rookie
normal fibs have been retagged IE:bobukus fibs will there be conflict / being that i only use 1hr charts if yo could let me know if there will be a conflict between the two stratagies
thank you for your time splithand@live.com
>==================================splithand=======================>>>
forgive me pls let me know where to install in wich folder thank you for your time
Hello
And thanx for that indicator but i have a request
Can you add the backtest function to it ( i mean to plot that indicator to shows the fibonacci levels for previous days
Regards
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AutoDayFibs:
Author: Jason Robinson