Experts: SHE kanskigor
Nice one,,,,,,
I have tried the tester, and I have liked the idea, but as you have mentioned that some indicators must be added I will try.
Thank you for the commenting, but all in Russian language,,,,,,,
The results of my trial:
Period from 2-1-2006 to 11-7-2008 on H1
balance/equity
report
I hope that more participants will work on this idea....
back tested from 1999. max 6 consecutive losses is acceptable for a double up system as wel as adding a sliding lot unit. ie the more in the bank the more lots to start with.
Bars in test 2500
Ticks modelled 17308518
Modelling quality 86.40%
Mismatched charts errors 3
Initial deposit 30000.00
Total net profit 654.60
Gross profit 34618.25
Gross loss -33963.65
Profit factor 1.02
Expected payoff 0.28
Absolute drawdown 1648.35
Maximal drawdown 2189.10 (7.17%)
Relative drawdown 7.17% (2189.10)
Total trades 2350
Short positions (won %) 1221 (72.97%)
Long positions (won %) 1129 (74.58%)
Profit trades (% of total) 1733 (73.74%)
Loss trades (% of total) 617 (26.26%)
Largest
profit trade 21.50
loss trade -60.00
Average
profit trade 19.98
loss trade -55.05
Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money) 23 (458.75)
consecutive losses (loss in money) 6 (-330.00)
Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins) 458.75 (23)
consecutive loss (count of losses) -330.00 (6)
Average
consecutive wins 4
consecutive losses 1
The modelling quality you have is far too low to be anything near accurate. Need at least 90%
I have some ideas for this that may help improve it.
The low drawdown is impressive so why is the profit ratio so low? Doe sit lack money management?
If any of you are contributing to ideas maybe you can share some somewhere on a forum or something.
Nice one,,,,,,
I have tried the tester, and I have liked the idea, but as you have mentioned that some indicators must be added I will try.
Thank you for the commenting, but all in Russian language,,,,,,,
The results of my trial:
Period from 2-1-2006 to 11-7-2008 on H1
balance/equity
report
I hope that more participants will work on this idea....
Hello, i modified your setting and obtain a 100% positive trade for 2 years backtest on Eur/Usd M15 -only short- 1000$ account wich double look at my result
BY MODIFIE THE START TRADING TIME AND TP, SL YOU OBTAIN A REAL PROFIT!!!!
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SHE kanskigor:
Author: Игорь