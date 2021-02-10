Experts: Pendulum 1_01

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Pendulum 1_01:

The parameters of working - Places two starting pending orders for buying and selling (the size of the lot is calculated automatically on the basis of the deposit size and the maximum increase of leverage from 0.01 to 0.07 lots) taking into account th

Author: Anton

[Deleted]  

I have a lot of errors with your EA 

 - Order modify error1

 - zero divide

COntact eseq@op.pl

[Deleted]  
i have made a strategy tester on your EA. that is a lot of error inside.
[Deleted]  
 

Hello,


Could you please try to help me write the EA like this:  'Can somebody try to write EA based on Taichi & deMarker indicators only on 1 hour charts?'

The above link is to my subject I have added last time on this MQL Forum...


Best regards,

Puncher

POLAND

[Deleted]  

mmmmmmmm,,,,,,,



a lot of errors

 
   eur usd m5
Files:
Pendulum_1_0.mq4  26 kb
 
how to use this pendulum ?
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