Experts: Pendulum 1_01
I have a lot of errors with your EA
- Order modify error1
- zero divide
COntact eseq@op.pl
i have made a strategy tester on your EA. that is a lot of error inside.
Hello,
Could you please try to help me write the EA like this: 'Can somebody try to write EA based on Taichi & deMarker indicators only on 1 hour charts?'
The above link is to my subject I have added last time on this MQL Forum...
Best regards,
Puncher
POLAND
mmmmmmmm,,,,,,,
a lot of errors
Files:
Pendulum_1_0.mq4 26 kb
how to use this pendulum ?
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Pendulum 1_01:
Author: Anton