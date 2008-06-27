Experts: MultiIndicatorOptimizer

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MultiIndicatorOptimizer:

The EA uses 5 indicators.

Author: Александр

 

Hello,


Could you please try to help me write the EA like this:  'Can somebody try to write EA based on Taichi & deMarker indicators only on 1 hour charts?'

The above link is to my subject I have added last time on this MQL Forum...


Best regards,

Puncher

POLAND

[Deleted]  
Could u fix this ...?
 
h41k4L:
Could u fix this ...?
Don`t worry about this messages.
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