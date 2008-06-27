Experts: MultiIndicatorOptimizer
Hello,
Could you please try to help me write the EA like this: 'Can somebody try to write EA based on Taichi & deMarker indicators only on 1 hour charts?'
The above link is to my subject I have added last time on this MQL Forum...
Best regards,
Puncher
POLAND
Could u fix this ...?
h41k4L:Don`t worry about this messages.
Could u fix this ...?
Could u fix this ...?
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MultiIndicatorOptimizer:
Author: Александр