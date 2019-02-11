Experts: Waddah Attar Win Expert
My EA was good .....
ea
Step 100
FirstLot 0.1
IncLot 0.1
MinProfit 450
Dear Wattah.
What is codes Very High Risk ?
http://www.forex-tsd.com/expert-advisors-metatrader-4/14619-waddah-attar-win-expert-5.html
Step 100
FirstLot 0.1
IncLot 0.1
MinProfit 450
Step 100
FirstLot 0.1
IncLot 0.1
MinProfit 450
My EA was good .....
ea
good work waddah,one of the best ea
file:///C:/Program%20Files/Tradeview%20FX%20Metatrader/DetailedStatement.htm
hi waddah,would it be possible to add t trailing stop option to your code?
ps, i admire your work
Дейстительно сложно придумать более логичный алгоритм, вот только жалко закрывать убыточные ордера. Можно сделать так что бы закрывались только профитные ордера и при этом на заданном расстоянии выставлялись аналогичные закрытым лимитнники. Таким образом запустив советник один раз мы получим баблокосилку.
hi Waddah,
Thank u very much for this EA. I really need your kind help to add a "Trailing Stop" of 25 points the moment every trade is entered in your this EA, as Im having lots of difficulty in attaching trailing stops manually one by one to my open positions. May God bless u.
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Waddah Attar Win Expert:
Author: waddah attar