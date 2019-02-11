Experts: Waddah Attar Win Expert

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Waddah Attar Win Expert:

Sell when Up >>> Buy when Down

Author: waddah attar

[Deleted]  


ea

My EA was good .....
 
Last Test

Step 100

FirstLot 0.1

IncLot 0.1

MinProfit 450
 
 

Dear Wattah.

What is codes Very High Risk ?


http://www.forex-tsd.com/expert-advisors-metatrader-4/14619-waddah-attar-win-expert-5.html

[Deleted]  
waddahattar:
Last Test

Step 100

FirstLot 0.1

IncLot 0.1

MinProfit 450
 
thx for EA it really looks great on tester between 1/1/2008 to 31/7/2008 but when you include august 2008 to the tester, the balance is cut down terribly. Please advise on what to do.
[Deleted]  
sabrikarama:
waddahattar:
Last Test

Step 100

FirstLot 0.1

IncLot 0.1

MinProfit 450
 
thx for EA it really looks great on tester between 1/1/2008 to 31/7/2008 but when you include august 2008 to the tester, the balance is cut down terribly. Please advise on what to do.
[Deleted]  
michalpo:


ea

My EA was good .....
[Deleted]  

good work waddah,one of the best ea

file:///C:/Program%20Files/Tradeview%20FX%20Metatrader/DetailedStatement.htm

[Deleted]  

hi waddah,would it be possible to add t trailing stop option to your code?

ps, i admire your work

 

Дейстительно сложно придумать более логичный алгоритм, вот только жалко закрывать убыточные ордера. Можно сделать так что бы закрывались только профитные ордера и при этом на заданном расстоянии выставлялись аналогичные закрытым лимитнники. Таким образом запустив советник один раз мы получим баблокосилку.

[Deleted]  

hi Waddah,

Thank u very much for this EA. I really need your kind help to add a "Trailing Stop" of 25 points the moment every trade is entered in your this EA, as Im having lots of difficulty in attaching trailing stops manually one by one to my open positions. May God bless u.

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