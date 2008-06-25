Indicators: Weekly_HILO.
Hello together,
perhaps i am wanna using this indicator in the future - but i don`t understand why isn`t possible to use this indicator by daily charts !!!
You are seeing in the cahrt that the 4h timeframe is working - but not the daily !!!
Is This Indicator Programmed Only Until To 4h Candlesticks ??? And If YES !!! Can You Change It Until DAILY ???
Thanks ahead :
Rookie
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Weekly_HILO.:
Author: John Smith