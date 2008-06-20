Indicators: News

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News:

Trading on news.

Author: danila_v_3okone

[Deleted]  
this is very interestinG indicator,but I have a problem to attach him in a chart,so please HEEEELP!
[Deleted]  
metatraderx:
this is very interestinG indicator,but I have a problem to attach him in a chart,so please HEEEELP!
[Deleted]  
hi pls i would love to know how am to effectively use this to my advantage.
 

Can anybody help me to write the indicator like this? How can I see in a separate window indicator with information how much time was to publish information about the currency?


With breakdown:

1 /. Left time for the publication of important information: HIGH
2 /. Left time for the publication of important information: MEDIUM

3 /. Left time for the publication of important information: LOW



You can base on this site: http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/8204

I don not know how to write the code on MQL....


Please write and publish this idea on the CODE BASE site.


[Deleted]  

In this News indicator comments do not disappear after turn off.


Pucio

 

erhmmmm, after i run it, i think i missed a file. please tell me where can i get the "wininet.dll" file.

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