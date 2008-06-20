Indicators: News
this is very interestinG indicator,but I have a problem to attach him in a chart,so please HEEEELP!
metatraderx:
this is very interestinG indicator,but I have a problem to attach him in a chart,so please HEEEELP!
this is very interestinG indicator,but I have a problem to attach him in a chart,so please HEEEELP!
hi pls i would love to know how am to effectively use this to my advantage.
Can anybody help me to write the indicator like this? How can I see
in a separate window indicator with information how much time was to
publish information about the currency?
With breakdown:
1 /. Left time for the publication of important information: HIGH
2 /. Left time for the publication of important information: MEDIUM
3 /. Left time for the publication of important information: LOW
You can base on this site: http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/8204
I don not know how to write the code on MQL....
Please write and publish this idea on the CODE BASE site.
In this News indicator comments do not disappear after turn off.
Pucio
erhmmmm, after i run it, i think i missed a file. please tell me where can i get the "wininet.dll" file.
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News:
Author: danila_v_3okone