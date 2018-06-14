Does mql5 support accounts for companies or corporations

New comment
 
Am forming a new partnership with certain individuals, and we'll like to market our products on mql5 site. However, there's an issue as to who should own the account used in selling, can we create an account that each member of the partnership will have an input before any action is executed on the account eg withdrawal.
 
holocast:
Am forming a new partnership with certain individuals, and we'll like to market our products on mql5 site. However, there's an issue as to who should own the account used in selling, can we create an account that each member of the partnership will have an input before any action is executed on the account eg withdrawal.

You should contact the service desk.

Go to your profile page, and click the link on the left side that says "Service Desk", then create a new request.


New comment