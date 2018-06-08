mql4 programming help needed
Don't double post please.
You can have a look at and try to modify the macd sample : https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=macd%20sample&module=mql5_module_codebase
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Alain Verleyen:
Don't double post please.
Don't double post please.
Sorry i did not find any help thats why i post this
and i got help if( Open[0] < MovingAvarage && Ask >= MovingAvarage ) but
oder should open only when crossing not later when i remove the > sign its says error
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How to write this code in mql4?
if (Open price > SMA5) AND (Current price crossing SMA5) BUY
if (Open price < SMA5) AND (Current price crossing SMA5) SELL
I tried auto generator but came with this rule. please help me.
if((Close[0]<iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0))&&(currentPrice=iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0))) // Here is your open buy rule