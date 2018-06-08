??? = MQL5 (MQL4(ObjectType());

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I need help to convert " if (ObjectType(name) != OBJ_HLINE); " into MQL5 format.

I couldn't find any informations about it.

Thank you in advance.

 
yogureee:

I need help to convert " if (ObjectType(name) != OBJ_HLINE); " into MQL5 format.

I couldn't find any informations about it.

Thank you in advance.

Try ObjectGetInteger() with OBJPROP_TYPE, which returns an ENUM_OBJECT.
 
Anthony Garot:
Try ObjectGetInteger() with OBJPROP_TYPE, which returns an ENUM_OBJECT.

Thank you very much for your quick reply.

I wrote: 

" if (ObjectGetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_TYPE) == OBJ_HLINE) "

and it worked!

conversion succeeded

   

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