??? = MQL5 (MQL4(ObjectType());
yogureee:Try ObjectGetInteger() with OBJPROP_TYPE, which returns an ENUM_OBJECT.
Thank you in advance.
I need help to convert " if (ObjectType(name) != OBJ_HLINE); " into MQL5 format.
I couldn't find any informations about it.
Thank you in advance.
Anthony Garot:
Try ObjectGetInteger() with OBJPROP_TYPE, which returns an ENUM_OBJECT.
Try ObjectGetInteger() with OBJPROP_TYPE, which returns an ENUM_OBJECT.
Thank you very much for your quick reply.
I wrote:
" if (ObjectGetInteger (0, name, OBJPROP_TYPE) == OBJ_HLINE) "
and it worked!
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I need help to convert " if (ObjectType(name) != OBJ_HLINE); " into MQL5 format.
I couldn't find any informations about it.
Thank you in advance.