Combining MACD and Stochastics
Stanislav Ivanov:You combine two indicators with totally different values interval. Stochastic from 0 to 100 and MACD depends on the symbol but it could be from -0.002 to 0.002. If you want to combine two indicators in one window you have to normalize both indicators values.
Hi fellas,
Im want to ask if any of you previously had to combine indicators in 1chart in one mq file. Im combining macd and stoch, but the chart window get all wrong.
Any ideas?
Petr Nosek:The thing I’m mostly interested is overlapping one over the other. By normalising will this be done this way?
You combine two indicators with totally different values interval. Stochastic from 0 to 100 and MACD depends on the symbol but it could be from -0.002 to 0.002. If you want to combine two indicators in one window you have to normalize both indicators values.
You combine two indicators with totally different values interval. Stochastic from 0 to 100 and MACD depends on the symbol but it could be from -0.002 to 0.002. If you want to combine two indicators in one window you have to normalize both indicators values.
Thank you
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Hi fellas,
Im want to ask if any of you previously had to combine indicators in 1chart in one mq file. Im combining macd and stoch, but the chart window get all wrong.
Any ideas?