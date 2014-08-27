Indicators: FX-CHAOS - SECOND EDITION

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FX-CHAOS - SECOND EDITION:

Trading strategy named Fx-chaos is the result of integration of Bill Williams' Chaos Theory, A. Elders' trading strategy (triple choice), and Ryan Jones' Fixed Ratio money management method.

Author: Pavel

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Can you provide a description of this method in English. I cannot find an explanation anywhere.

Thanks.

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Trading Chaos Indicators to MT4. Good functions and quality. There is a description in English

[Deleted]  

This is nice. Thanks for sharing it.

[Deleted]  

Dear autor, your soft not for Chaos Strategy. Realy indicators by Theory are here.

See screen.

 

All Three Wise Men signals in one window! New signal indicator iTradeChaos_info.

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