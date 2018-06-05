Spread: <name removed>

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hi everyone,

firstly, I m sorry to my english.

I never trade in real account, just demo. I was downloading mt4 platform of <name removed> to compare them. I don t understand why, I see a huge difference of spread. What difference between real and demo (I don t talk about psychology) in execution. The spread in demo version is sure ? The only difference with real account is just slippage ?

It s very important for me, cause I trade in 5-15 min timeframe and spread are very important in <name removed>.

I listen a lot of good things about <name removed>, really, I don t know which broker to choice.

 


I forgot to put this picture to compare both platform.


Thanks in advance for your help :)

[Deleted]  
tomtom1379:


I forgot to put this picture to compare both platform.


Thanks in advance for your help :)

I personally don´t think spread makes that much of a difference. 

When you have a profitable trading plan you will be profitable with most reasonable brokers.

When you do not have a profitable trading plan, you will obviously blame the spread, for example.

Develop a profitable trading plan. Period.

 

Yes of course, I have a profitable trading plan (in demo, we are psychology in plus on real). But, I don t want to paid useless cost. I think that there is a big difference between 1 pip in <name removed> and 12 pips in <name removed> with same currencies in same time.

I want to know what factors count, otherwise I choose <name removed>.

 

Broker discussion is not permitted in this forum.

You can talk about your problem or ask opinions about it, but without mentioning the broker's name.

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