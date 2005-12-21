Indicators: Money Flow Index, MFI
Good.
Thank you very much is a good indicator that could make red paint upside down green and yellow alert market can twist the three with a voice alarm to pronounce words rather than a stamp, example if you buy up play sound if sell low and that alert is yellow!, would be great hope and I will continue your indicator thank you very much you are one of the best.
(sorry for my English is not good)
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Money Flow Index, MFI:
Money Flow Index (MFI) is the indicator, which indicates the rate at which money is invested into a security and then withdrawn from it.
Construction and interpretation of the indicator is similar to Relative Strength Index with the only difference that volume is important to MFI.
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.