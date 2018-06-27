do you have this indicator?
Samih Abdelli:
I found a picture of interesting indicators, unfortunately, can't find them, if anyone got them or one of them stored on his computer.
I don't know what exactly the indicator is, but it looks like Bill Williams FRACTALS. This indicator repaints and is not suitable for neither trading nor following as it picks the highs and lows after several bar advances.
<Edited to move answer out of quoted post>
Husain Dana:Please don't answer inside the quote.
Husain Dana:
you don't know the indicator and you know that its repaint and not suitable for trading, how's that?
thank you
There is the same question on the following page and Mr. Mladen answered it. But it doesn't seem to be the completely same one.
Need help indentifying indicator
- 2016.09.21
- www.mql5.com
I hope you could attach your EA so everyone could help you. Hope this help...
Does anybody know what the name of this indicator ?
Files:
Unknown.png 423 kb
@Claudeo
looks like orange/white thing is some average of prices, highs and lows maybe, and red/blue is those highs and lows plus/minus fixed distance.
looks like orange/white thing is some average of prices, highs and lows maybe, and red/blue is those highs and lows plus/minus fixed distance.
The orange/white look like some Heiken Ashi Smoothed.
Claudeo Radityatama:
Does anybody know what the name of this indicator ?
Does anybody know what the name of this indicator ?
its a kind of Bollinger Bands and Heiken Ashi
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I found a picture of interesting indicators, unfortunately, can't find them, if anyone got them or one of them stored on his computer.