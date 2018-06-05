pending order wont show on screen

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hey im having trouble my pending order has disappeared  and i cant get it back, pending order is active but wont display on chart. It is selected in the options as pic shows, help pleasewhere is my pending order
 
jimmyDetrader:
hey im having trouble my pending order has disappeared  and i cant get it back, pending order is active but wont display on chart. It is selected in the options as pic shows, help please

make sure highlighted yellow not at the same color.

pro

 
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:

make sure highlighted yellow not at the same color.


no they are all good, it use to work fine then one day just vanished 
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