pending order wont show on screen
hey im having trouble my pending order has disappeared and i cant get it back, pending order is active but wont display on chart. It is selected in the options as pic shows, help please
- Alert wont show on my screen..
- Can anyone please help me with this code it wont display on chart
- indicator stop working
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