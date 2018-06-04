How do you respond to ESMA regulation? (only vote if you have an EU account)
- New ESMA Regulations
- How to change Signal subscription to different account
- EU Citizien with non EU broker
Here are the new rules on leverage for EU broker:
Here are the new rules on leverage for EU broker:
Perfect
Here are the new rules on leverage for EU broker:
1/30 ? Perfect :-) ? The main ghanean broker offers up to 1/100. It's three time the new european norm, nobody will trade with them, at least not people just starting, only big portfolios won't live hard the difference.EDIT : Alas, if huge portfolios aren't disturbed by eu standards leverage, they are by eu standards taxs. it's probably one of those new policy which take sense somewhere, even if nobody's knows where.
It will disqualify small accounts. 1:30 means 0.3 lots with 1 k$ in total, which is something what hits them, and the medium account scalpers get hit as well.
The easy solution looks like increasing the trading funds, however money is not as safe with the broker as it is in the bank - the insurance of funds against the broker bankruptcy is limited to 20 k€ here.
It will disqualify small accounts. 1:30 means 0.3 lots with 1 k$ in total, which is something what hits them, and the medium account scalpers get hit as well.
The easy solution looks like increasing the trading funds, however money is not as safe with the broker as it is in the bank - the insurance of funds against the broker bankruptcy is limited to 20 k€ here.
Absolutely. Unsure from which head brain such a reform get out but it's very weird !
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