Tech support
Just join MQL5 and would appreciate if I would get pointed toward tech support as I have a problem with installation of purchased indicators.
- Disappointed with MQL
- Unable to download
- Free Indicator Not installing from Mql5
Please write to service desk
Marco vd Heijden:Sorry Marco - stupid question - I look for link to tech support service desk and unable to locate
Please write to service desk
Please write to service desk
John Penny:Thank you Marco - appreciate :)
Sorry Marco - stupid question - I look for link to tech support service desk and unable to locate
Sorry Marco - stupid question - I look for link to tech support service desk and unable to locate
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register