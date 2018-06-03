Tech support

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Just join MQL5 and would appreciate if I would get pointed toward tech support as I have a problem with installation of purchased indicators. 
 
Please write to service desk
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Please write to service desk
Sorry Marco - stupid question - I look for link to tech support service desk and unable to locate 
 

It's on your profile page in the left side menu.



 
John Penny:
Sorry Marco - stupid question - I look for link to tech support service desk and unable to locate 
Thank you Marco - appreciate :)
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