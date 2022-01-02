Indicators: Heiken Ashi Smoothed - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thanks so much for your reply honest_knave.
But is it possible to Download SMOOTHED HEIKEN ASHI on any MOBILE DEVICE VERSION of MT4?
Thanks in View.
Thanks so much for your reply honest_knave.
But is it possible to Download SMOOTHED HEIKEN ASHI on any MOBILE DEVICE VERSION of MT4?
Thanks in View.
Stop double posting and insisting on something that has already been answered.
Both @Stuart Browne and @honest_knave (on seperate threads), have already stated that it is not possible. What don't you understand about that?
Let me make it more clear for you!
NO!
It is NOT possible to download/install/attach "Smoothed Heiken Ashi" or any other custom Indicator on the Mobile versions.
You can only use the built-in indicators available in those apps.
This is an updated corrected version with alerts. Should send alerts to your mobile device if alerts enabled but the indicator itself will not work on your mobile device.
Good morning,
I installed the indicator and want to change the colors but they do not save. If you switch to other timeframe, they return to original color (Green and Red). Anyone a tip what I do wrong !!?? Thanks and regards,
Note : It is working correctly on the smoothed version with the indicator I just dowmloaded, downloaded from comment above this comment.
When I compile, I get the following error message:
improper enumerator cannot be used Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed-1.mq4 87 44
What should I do?