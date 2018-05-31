Help to make a simple EA
You can get a quality EA by posting the job in freelance. If you have a source code .mqh files for the indicator, then it will be much more easier by creating additional data to create a signal. The method to achieve your result is by first doing the signal acquisition copying buffer of the indicators to a new arrays with index. Then you process the signals by comparing the value of previous close price and current close price against the indicator previous and current value.
Zamzuri Saad:Can you help me?
You can get a quality EA by posting the job in freelance. If you have a source code .mqh files for the indicator, then it will be much more easier by creating additional data to create a signal. The method to achieve your result is by first doing the signal acquisition copying buffer of the indicators to a new arrays with index. Then you process the signals by comparing the value of previous close price and current close price against the indicator previous and current value.
You can get a quality EA by posting the job in freelance. If you have a source code .mqh files for the indicator, then it will be much more easier by creating additional data to create a signal. The method to achieve your result is by first doing the signal acquisition copying buffer of the indicators to a new arrays with index. Then you process the signals by comparing the value of previous close price and current close price against the indicator previous and current value.
huuduong2018:
Can you help me?
Can you help me?
Such EA is very symple, and there are several about such indicator.
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Who can help me?
I want to make an EA, but i cant code, please hepl me
I have an indicator and my stratergy is very simple.
If two lines are red, set one oder Sell, TP = SL =60pips
If two lines are green, set one oder Buy, TP = SL =60pips
If one is red, one is green, Close all and wait untill they are same color
Thanks