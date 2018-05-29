HELP ME ANSWER THIS PLEASE

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i want to ask about signal subscriber,


if the signal provider close trade with divide opened lot, is the effect will be same with subscriber account ?


for example : me as signal provider open sell GBPJPY 0,02 lot and when it's going profit 110pips (profit in usd $1.10), i'd like to close part of lot, so go to close position option and then 

i press lot that i wannna close from 0,02 lot is half of it (0,01 lot), and i left another half running, so the profit that i've closed is $0,55, so i get report on my mql5 signal like picture below :


Chart SketchUp

first i open sell GBPJPY 0,02 lot, and profit $1.10

to #32376091 >>> this is the position that i closed first by divide lot

from #32376007 >>> this is another position that i closed with more pips


so, my question is :

will my subscriber get profit just like i have ?


thank you for your answer.


regards,

dionsius

 
Dionsius Fredi:

i want to ask about signal subscriber,


if the signal provider close trade with divide opened lot, is the effect will be same with subscriber account ?


for example : me as signal provider open sell GBPJPY 0,02 lot and when it's going profit 110pips (profit in usd $1.10), i'd like to close part of lot, so go to close position option and then 

i press lot that i wannna close from 0,02 lot is half of it (0,01 lot), and i left another half running, so the profit that i've closed is $0,55, so i get report on my mql5 signal like picture below :


first i open sell GBPJPY 0,02 lot, and profit $1.10

to #32376091 >>> this is the position that i closed first by divide lot

from #32376007 >>> this is another position that i closed with more pips


so, my question is :

will my subscriber get profit just like i have ?


thank you for your answer.


regards,

dionsius

Yes, partial closing should be copied accordingly.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, partial closing should be copied accordingly.

thank you for answer, i was worried if it will not work in subscriber account. but now i know...thanks once again
 
Yes,  subscriber will get profit depend on your partial closed. 
 
nelayan79:
Yes,  subscriber will get profit depend on your partial closed. 
thank you
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