HELP ME ANSWER THIS PLEASE
i want to ask about signal subscriber,
if the signal provider close trade with divide opened lot, is the effect will be same with subscriber account ?
for example : me as signal provider open sell GBPJPY 0,02 lot and when it's going profit 110pips (profit in usd $1.10), i'd like to close part of lot, so go to close position option and then
i press lot that i wannna close from 0,02 lot is half of it (0,01 lot), and i left another half running, so the profit that i've closed is $0,55, so i get report on my mql5 signal like picture below :
first i open sell GBPJPY 0,02 lot, and profit $1.10
to #32376091 >>> this is the position that i closed first by divide lot
from #32376007 >>> this is another position that i closed with more pips
so, my question is :
will my subscriber get profit just like i have ?
thank you for your answer.
regards,
dionsius
Yes, partial closing should be copied accordingly.
Yes, partial closing should be copied accordingly.
Yes, subscriber will get profit depend on your partial closed.
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i want to ask about signal subscriber,
if the signal provider close trade with divide opened lot, is the effect will be same with subscriber account ?
for example : me as signal provider open sell GBPJPY 0,02 lot and when it's going profit 110pips (profit in usd $1.10), i'd like to close part of lot, so go to close position option and then
i press lot that i wannna close from 0,02 lot is half of it (0,01 lot), and i left another half running, so the profit that i've closed is $0,55, so i get report on my mql5 signal like picture below :
first i open sell GBPJPY 0,02 lot, and profit $1.10
to #32376091 >>> this is the position that i closed first by divide lot
from #32376007 >>> this is another position that i closed with more pips
so, my question is :
will my subscriber get profit just like i have ?
thank you for your answer.
regards,
dionsius