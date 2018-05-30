Not getting any output on the screen for the indicator.
Why not? I m using MQL5. "iHigh, iLow, iOpen , iClose" are not functions there. Hence I can use them.
Is this mq5 file? I thought it's mq4 file because there is a name of "Trading_Vol.mq4" in the header.
Now I tried it on MT5 and have found that there is no matter to display without any fix.
Is this mq5 file? I thought it's mq4 file because there is a name of "Trading_Vol.mq4" in the header.
Now I tried it on MT5 and have found that there is no matter to display without any fix.
But I do not see any indicator on my screen, did you see it? Can you share the screen shot?
How about this?
How about this?
Great is this on MT5? Can you share the code file?
How about this?
I see that my code worked too but for small time. Later on it vanished off my sight.
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Here is the code of the indicator that I trying. Kindly help me to make it visible with proper result: