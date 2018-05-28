Putting a repeated VLINE
chard.caringal:
Hi,
Can anybody help me put a VLINE on every (repeadtedly):
1. london open (Green)
2. London close (Red)
3. US Close (Yellow)
*Timeone: (UTC+2)
I hope I can make this from the beginning, it will b used fo rmy backtest and forward test.
THank you!
use cycle line.
start from last 2days until yesterday's date. at london open time.
repeat adding new cycle line for other time.
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Hi,
Can anybody help me put a VLINE on every (repeadtedly):
1. london open (Green)
2. London close (Red)
3. US Close (Yellow)
*Timeone: (UTC+2)
I hope I can make this from the beginning, it will b used fo rmy backtest and forward test.
THank you!