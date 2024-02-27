MT4 on Android Tab
Try this:
1. Press the MT4 Logo on the Top Far Left. A menu slides out.
2. Select Quotes and currency symbols will appear.
3. Hold or press down a currency for few seconds (it doesnt matter which you press down) and a menu will pop up
4. On that menu select the last option "Advanced View Mode". This will enable the delete button to appear on the top far right
5. Press the delete button and a checkbox will appera at each currency symbol.
6. Select the symbol you want to remove from your chart and press ok.
Try this:
1. Press the MT4 Logo on the Top Far Left. A menu slides out.
2. Select Quotes and currency symbols will appear.
3. Hold or press down a currency for few seconds (it doesnt matter which you press down) and a menu will pop up
4. On that menu select the last option "Advanced View Mode". This will enable the delete button to appear on the top far right
5. Press the delete button and a checkbox will appera at each currency symbol.
6. Select the symbol you want to remove from your chart and press ok.
I'll try it and let you know how I get on.
Thank you very much Onyebuchim.
Ken
Edit: I still can't do it, but I'll try again tomorrow.
Keith Watford
I don't understand why you removed my other post.
It had a different title starting with 'Help needed' as I can't get this answer to work on my Samsung A tablet. I was hoping that the words help needed would encourage somebody else to try to help me.
I suspect that anyone reading this will assume that the question's been answer, so what do I do now?
I'll try it and let you know how I get on.
Thank you very much Onyebuchim.
Ken
Edit: I still can't do it, but I'll try again tomorrow.
How did it go? Hoped it worked. If you're not getting it correctly, I'll send pics for better illustration,
Onyebuchim - I think I'll just have to leave it there, as having tried for 2 days I'm just wasting time. Pressing the logo doesn't do anything, but I can get a list with a little tick box on the FTSE index. What I can't do is move the box to the one I want to remove.
Thanks for trying to help.
Onyebuchim - I think I'll just have to leave it there, as having tried for 2 days I'm just wasting time. Pressing the logo doesn't do anything, but I can get a list with a little tick box on the FTSE index. What I can't do is move the box to the one I want to remove.
Thanks for trying to help.
First click on the Quotes symbol on the left and then the pencil above, but be sure that the index/pair you want to delete is not active on the chart on the right.
First click on the Quotes symbol on the left and then the pencil above, but be sure that the index/pair you want to delete is not active on the chart on the right.
Eleni - Thank you, I've done it at last. I had the chart of the one I wanted to delete open.
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While adding an S&P500 index chart, I accidentally added the wrong one and subsequently added the correct one. Please can anybody tell me how to remove the extra index from my list.
I know that I have to tick a little box and then delete, but I can't find out how to get box to appear.
Thanks if you can.
Ken