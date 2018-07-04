Renko Charts m1 Settings Confusion

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Hi all, I am using renko charting for a while now. I know using m1 charts is essential for price changes in renko but can anyone tell me why is there a huge difference in number of bars made in my mt5 renko indicator and tradingview renko indicator. Both are in m1 charts but why such difference? There are more bars in mt5 than in tradingview. And How can I set the renko indicator in mt5 to get such results as in Trading view
Renko bars in mt5

Tradingview bars

 
ammaryaseen123:

Hi all, I am using renko charting for a while now. I know using m1 charts is essential for price changes in renko but can anyone tell me why is there a huge difference in number of bars made in my mt5 renko indicator and tradingview renko indicator. Both are in m1 charts but why such difference? There are more bars in mt5 than in tradingview. And How can I set the renko indicator in mt5 to get such results as in Trading view


Wich ea or indicator you are using for making Renko charts ?

 
Johannes Jilles van Duijn:

Wich ea or indicator you are using for making Renko charts ?

I dont know why is the link deleted. i just shared it.. it is from one of the market products.. is there anyway i can have similar renko as in tradingview?

 
ammaryaseen123:

I dont know why is the link deleted. i just shared it.. it is from one of the market products.. is there anyway i can have similar renko as in tradingview?

Because link to commercial product is not allowed on this forum.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Because link to commercial product is not allowed on this forum.

got it... my answer is still pending =P

 
Ammar Yaseen:

got it... my answer is still pending =P

because of different bar size?

 
Jean Francois Le Bas:

because of different bar size?

The bar size is the same.. it's the number of bars I am talking about.
 
I think Trading View maintains a live Renko chart on their database (as ticks come in) . 
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