How check if ticket is closed order ???
Keith Watford:
When you select by ticket, the MODE parameter is ignored.
wow! Interesting! I don't knew it! TNX!!!
Keith Watford:
Check the OrderCloseTime()
Check the OrderCloseTime()
If it equals 0 the order is still open
okey, i will testing with use it!
very very THANKS!
Have a Nice Day!
so perfect !!!
(sorry for my code, it is test-debug and development)
very very THANKS!
Have a Nice Day!
Keith Watford:
When you select by ticket, the MODE parameter is ignored.
Check the OrderCloseTime()
If it equals 0 the order is still open
this saved my day
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Hi at all!
sorry but:
OrderSelect(intMyTicket, SELECT_BY_TICKET, MODE_HISTORY)
It return always true! But intMyTicket is a int Ticket of a opened order.
Another way, with OrderClose() of same opened order si always a actual price
How can check if ticket is closed order ???
Thanks at all!