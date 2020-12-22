How check if ticket is closed order ???

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Hi at all!

sorry but:

OrderSelect(intMyTicket, SELECT_BY_TICKET, MODE_HISTORY)

It return always true! But intMyTicket is a int Ticket of a opened order.


Another way, with OrderClose() of same opened order si always a actual price


How can check if ticket is closed order ???


Thanks at all!

  

OrderSelect(intMyTicket, SELECT_BY_TICKET, MODE_HISTORY)

When you select by ticket, the MODE parameter is ignored.

Check the OrderCloseTime()

If it equals 0 the order is still open

 
Keith Watford:

When you select by ticket, the MODE parameter is ignored.

                       wow! Interesting! I don't knew it! TNX!!!


Keith Watford:

Check the OrderCloseTime()

If it equals 0 the order is still open

                        okey, i will testing with use it!


very very THANKS!

Have a Nice Day!

 

@Keith Watford

so perfect !!!

DebugScreenShot

(sorry for my code, it is test-debug and development)


very very THANKS!

Have a Nice Day!

 
Keith Watford:

When you select by ticket, the MODE parameter is ignored.

Check the OrderCloseTime()

If it equals 0 the order is still open

this saved my day

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