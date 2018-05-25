MQL5 VPS
Deevog:
Hi Moderators,
When we use MQL5 VPS . it's like other VPS services we will access via specific IP and using windows as platform ?
If not then it means just migration of MT4 setup include our any EA running or hidden and this image below charge for only 1 terminal?
Yes, you don't have access to a computer environment, you only migrate your EA or signal and everything is done in the background, you can only see the journal.
Eleni Anna Branou:This migration only for 1 broker or terminal ? or for 1 account?
Yes, you don't have access to a computer environment, you only migrate your EA or signal and everything is done in the background, you can only see the journal.
Deevog:
This migration only for 1 broker or terminal ? or for 1 account?
This migration only for 1 broker or terminal ? or for 1 account?
One account only.
No it's not the same as an RDC remote desktop connection.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Moderators,
When we use MQL5 VPS . it's like other VPS services we will access via specific IP and using windows as platform ?
If not then it means just migration of MT4 setup include our any EA running or hidden and this image below charge for only 1 terminal?