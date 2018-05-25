MQL5 VPS

New comment
 

Hi Moderators,

When we use MQL5 VPS . it's like other VPS services we will access via specific IP and using windows as platform ?

If not then it means just migration of MT4 setup include our any EA running or hidden and this image below charge for only 1 terminal?


 
Deevog:

Hi Moderators,

When we use MQL5 VPS . it's like other VPS services we will access via specific IP and using windows as platform ?

If not then it means just migration of MT4 setup include our any EA running or hidden and this image below charge for only 1 terminal?


Yes, you don't have access to a computer environment, you only migrate your EA or signal and everything is done in the background, you can only see the journal.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, you don't have access to a computer environment, you only migrate your EA or signal and everything is done in the background, you can only see the journal.

This migration only for 1 broker or terminal ? or for 1 account?
 
Deevog:
This migration only for 1 broker or terminal ? or for 1 account?

One account only.

 

No it's not the same as an RDC remote desktop connection.

New comment