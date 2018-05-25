Help with EA Backtest

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Hi,

I am trying to learn how to create a simple robot. Basically as an example I want it to buy when the daily price closes above a MA (144 as example) and then close when the closing prices closes Below the MA, but when I test it I don't get any trades and I get the following

2018.05.24 16:24:56.540 There were 1 passes done during optimization, 1 results have been discarded as insignificant.

Code as below, cant figure out what I am doing wrong, thanks and appreciate the help.


#include <stdlib.mqh>

#include <stderror.mqh>



//--- indicator settings

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2



#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW

#property indicator_width1 1

#property indicator_color1 0xFFAA00

#property indicator_label1 "Buy"



#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW

#property indicator_width2 1

#property indicator_color2 0xFFAA00

#property indicator_label2 "Buy"



//--- indicator buffers

double Buffer1[];

double Buffer2[];



double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit



void myAlert(string type, string message)

  {

   if(type == "print")

      Print(message);

   else if(type == "error")

     {

      Print(type+" | Indicator01 @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message);

     }

   else if(type == "order")

     {

     }

   else if(type == "modify")

     {

     }

  }



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

  {   

   IndicatorBuffers(2);

   SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer1);

   SetIndexEmptyValue(0, 0);

   SetIndexArrow(0, 241);

   SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer2);

   SetIndexEmptyValue(1, 0);

   SetIndexArrow(1, 241);

   //initialize myPoint

   myPoint = Point();

   if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3)

     {

      myPoint *= 10;

     }

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

  }



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

                const int prev_calculated,

                const datetime& time[],

                const double& open[],

                const double& high[],

                const double& low[],

                const double& close[],

                const long& tick_volume[],

                const long& volume[],

                const int& spread[])

  {

   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;

   //--- counting from 0 to rates_total

   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true);

   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true);

   //--- initial zero

   if(prev_calculated < 1)

     {

      ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, 0);

      ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, 0);

     }

   else

      limit++;

   

   //--- main loop

   for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--)

     {

      if (i >= MathMin(5000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation   

      //Indicator Buffer 1

      if(Close[1+i] > iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 144, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i) //Candlestick Close > Moving Average

      )

        {

         Buffer1[i] = Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low

        }

      else

        {

         Buffer1[i] = 0;

        }

      //Indicator Buffer 2

      if(Close[1+i] < iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 144, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i) //Candlestick Close < Moving Average

      )

        {

         Buffer2[i] = Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low

        }

      else

        {

         Buffer2[i] = 0;

        }

     }

   return(rates_total);

  }

 

Please use the </> button to insert your above code.


 
Forexsake:

cant figure out what I am doing wrong..

This is indicator code. Not EA.

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