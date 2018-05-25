Help with EA Backtest

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Hi,
I am trying to learn how to create a simple robot. Basically as an example I want it to buy when the daily price closes above a MA (144 as example) and then close when the closing prices closes Below the MA, but when I test it I don't get any trades and I get the following
2018.05.24 16:24:56.540 There were 1 passes done during optimization, 1 results have been discarded as insignificant.
Code as below, cant figure out what I am doing wrong, thanks and appreciate the help.