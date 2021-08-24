CScrollV - MT4
There are a lot of MT5 references, but not for MT4. I would like to just get scroll to go up and down therefore moving the "Tom's Box" up and down as well.
Code included, but I don't know how to fix this???
Lorentzos Roussos - YOU ARE AWESOME!!!!!!
Lorentzos Roussos - YOU ARE AWESOME!!!!!!
Hi. Have the same problem, how did you resolve it? Please, help, try to do this almost 2 weeks. Thanks
Does anyone out there have a clue on how to get this to work, inside a CAppDiolog box? I'm trying to make several dialog boxes, inside a main dashboard box, but I need to get the main Dashboard to scroll up and down. Does anyone know how this thing works? When I put my smaller dialog boxes inside, you can see the vertical scroll bar on the left, but I can't get it to move anything up and down.
I'm, calling : #include <Controls/Scrolls.mqh> to access the CScrollV class
then instantiating with:
CScrollV Dashboard;
CAppDialog Comp1, Comp2;
Dashboard.Create(0,"Dashboard",0,0,0,Dashboard_Width,Dashboard_Height); //This creates the Main Dialog box.
Dashboard.MaxPos(2000);
Dashboard.MinPos(1);
Dashboard.Shift(5,25);
//---Template of First Instrument Box
Comp1.Create(0,"",0,0,0,(Dashboard_Width-350),260); //This creates the Interior Dialog box.
Comp1.Shift(20,50);
Comp2.Create(0,"",0,0,0,(Dashboard_Width-350),260); //This creates the 2nd Interior Dialog box.
Comp2.Shift(20,315);
Using this method i got the result you may be looking for by adjusting them manually in relation to to the position of the scroll bar.
I got the idea by looking through the code of the "ListView" controller for MQL4 helps to understand how it uses its own scroll bar for going through the list.
I've attached 2 versions I modified.
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Does anyone out there have a clue on how to get this to work, inside a CAppDiolog box? I'm trying to make several dialog boxes, inside a main dashboard box, but I need to get the main Dashboard to scroll up and down. Does anyone know how this thing works? When I put my smaller dialog boxes inside, you can see the vertical scroll bar on the left, but I can't get it to move anything up and down.
I'm, calling : #include <Controls/Scrolls.mqh> to access the CScrollV class
then instantiating with:
CScrollV Dashboard;
CAppDialog Comp1, Comp2;
Dashboard.Create(0,"Dashboard",0,0,0,Dashboard_Width,Dashboard_Height); //This creates the Main Dialog box.
Dashboard.MaxPos(2000);
Dashboard.MinPos(1);
Dashboard.Shift(5,25);
//---Template of First Instrument Box
Comp1.Create(0,"",0,0,0,(Dashboard_Width-350),260); //This creates the Interior Dialog box.
Comp1.Shift(20,50);
Comp2.Create(0,"",0,0,0,(Dashboard_Width-350),260); //This creates the 2nd Interior Dialog box.
Comp2.Shift(20,315);