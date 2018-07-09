installing metatrader 5 on mac with playMyMac and wine
Because you are running Windows XP mode which is no longer supported.
Set it to Windows 7 or higher.
It literally say's that in the error too.
Can i use an EA on MT4 for mac?
lal.remigiusz:
Can i use an EA on MT4 for mac?
Can i use an EA on MT4 for mac?
yes.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
this gives an error message when trying to run metatrader 5 on playMyMac (wine and quartz latest installs done). Any mac users been able to overcome this?