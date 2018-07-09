installing metatrader 5 on mac with playMyMac and wine

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this gives an error message when trying to run metatrader 5 on playMyMac (wine and quartz latest installs done). Any mac users been able to overcome this?


play my mac error message

 

Because you are running Windows XP mode which is no longer supported.

Set it to Windows 7 or higher.

It literally say's that in the error too.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Because you are running Windows XP mode which is no longer supported.

Set it to Windows 7 or higher.

It literally say's that in the error too.

I finally worked it out<  I didnt know I had to right click the MT5 app within the PlayOnMac application and choose "configure wine", 

metatrader 5 on mac, play On Mac

 
Can i use an EA on MT4 for mac?
 
lal.remigiusz:
Can i use an EA on MT4 for mac?

yes.

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