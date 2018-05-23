several terminals, one ea to charge - page 2
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Easiest way is with junction or hard links.
Junction v1.07
tks
with python:
tks
i have 28 terminals mt4 on my pc; each time I have an update of EA, I must paste It on each one of 28 terminal folder at mql4;
is there anyway for paste it just one time at all mql4 folders? or any other way to make it more usefull?
tks
also use "symbolic links" :
1) create ONE directory with your EA
2) use "mklink /j" windows command in every 28 MT instances for create link to it
3) now all instances "shares" one dir.
also use "symbolic links" :
1) create ONE directory with your EA
2) use "mklink /j" windows command in every 28 MT instances for create link to it
3) now all instances "shares" one dir.
i create directory with my ea - screen 1
could you please explain steps 2 and 3?
i create directory with my ea - screen 1
could you please explain steps 2 and 3?
in command prompt (cmd):
Tk you everybody; It is solved
Tk you everybody; It is solved
With MT5 you can test 28 currencies with one tester. You'll get 28 reports as if you were using 28 testers.
This thread is weird.I also notice the high influx of helpers as soon as the profile picture is sexy :D
With MT5 you can test 28 currencies with one tester. You'll get 28 reports as if you were using 28 testers.
This thread is weird.I also notice the high influx of helpers as soon as the profile picture is sexy :D
my current EA is mt4; Im keeping money for translate it
but I think on mt5 I will not have 28 charts, right? just reports, is this?
my current EA is mt4; Im keeping money for translate it
but I think on mt5 I will not have 28 charts, right? just reports, is this?
Yes is this :) Your request sounds weird, one tester ran 28 times produces 28 reports for 28 pairs.
Anyway if it's solved... it's alright.
I also notice the high influx of helpers as soon as the profile picture is sexy :D
:-D