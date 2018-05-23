several terminals, one ea to charge - page 2

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Alain Verleyen:

Easiest way is with junction or hard links.

Junction v1.07

tks

 
Emma Schwatson:

with python:

tks

 
Jhennifher:

i have 28 terminals mt4 on my pc; each time I have an update of EA, I must paste It on each one of 28 terminal folder at mql4;

is there anyway for paste it just one time at all mql4 folders? or any other way to make it more usefull?

tks

also use "symbolic links" :

1) create ONE directory with your EA

2) use "mklink /j" windows command in every 28 MT instances for create link to it

3) now all instances "shares" one dir.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

also use "symbolic links" :

1) create ONE directory with your EA

2) use "mklink /j" windows command in every 28 MT instances for create link to it

3) now all instances "shares" one dir.

i create directory with my ea - screen 1

could you please explain steps 2 and 3?

Files:
Screenshot_1.jpg  60 kb
 
Jhennifher:

i create directory with my ea - screen 1

could you please explain steps 2 and 3?

in command prompt (cmd):
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
in command prompt (cmd):

Tk you everybody; It is solved 

 
Jhennifher:

Tk you everybody; It is solved 

With MT5 you can test 28 currencies with one tester. You'll get 28 reports as if you were using 28 testers. 

This thread is weird.

I also notice the high influx of helpers as soon as the profile picture is sexy :D
 
Icham Aidibe:

With MT5 you can test 28 currencies with one tester. You'll get 28 reports as if you were using 28 testers. 

This thread is weird.

I also notice the high influx of helpers as soon as the profile picture is sexy :D

my current EA is mt4; Im keeping money for translate it

but I think on mt5 I will not have 28 charts, right? just reports, is this?

 
Jhennifher:

my current EA is mt4; Im keeping money for translate it

but I think on mt5 I will not have 28 charts, right? just reports, is this?

Yes is this :) Your request sounds weird, one tester ran 28 times produces 28 reports for 28 pairs. 

Anyway if it's solved... it's alright.

 
Icham Aidibe:
I also notice the high influx of helpers as soon as the profile picture is sexy :D

:-D

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