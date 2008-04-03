Experts: Steve Cartwright Trader Camel CCI MACD
I'm giving this strategy a 7/10 because I think I might have gotten it to work for me over the past few months (since March, 2008). To be honest, I really can't remember what led me to choose this specific Expert, but the more I played with it, the better it got, and subsequently - the better I got with it! Although still in its infant stages, I might just be ready to post a performance curve within the next few weeks. Watch this space! Briefly, I managed to profit roughly $100 on average per day from a $5,000 demo account over the past 8 weeks (5 days a week), margin used at most in the region of $1,500 at a time.
I'm giving this strategy a 7/10 because I think I might have gotten it to work for me over the past few months (since March, 2008). To be honest, I really can't remember what led me to choose this specific Expert, but the more I played with it, the better it got, and subsequently - the better I got with it! Although still in its infant stages, I might just be ready to post a performance curve within the next few weeks. Watch this space! Briefly, I managed to profit roughly $100 on average per day from a $5,000 demo account over the past 8 weeks (5 days a week), margin used at most in the region of $1,500 at a time.
Hi,
Do you still trae this EA? Have you got an updated version? Can you maybe post some of the results that you have achieved since you started with this EA?
Thanks
Brendan
I'm giving this strategy a 7/10 because I think I might have gotten it to work for me over the past few months (since March, 2008). To be honest, I really can't remember what led me to choose this specific Expert, but the more I played with it, the better it got, and subsequently - the better I got with it! Although still in its infant stages, I might just be ready to post a performance curve within the next few weeks. Watch this space! Briefly, I managed to profit roughly $100 on average per day from a $5,000 demo account over the past 8 weeks (5 days a week), margin used at most in the region of $1,500 at a time.
Hi,
Do you still trae this EA? Have you got an updated version? Can you maybe post some of the results that you have achieved since you started with this EA?
Thanks
Brendan
I'm furthering this discussion now more than a year later. The equity curve below shows results from March to April 2009 on a demo account with ODL. I have been trading this EA on 17 currency pairs (simultaneously) at very low volumes (0.1 or 0.2 lots, depending on the volatility of the pair) on the 4H charts. Without using the preset parameters for stop-loss and take-profit, I basically remove the EA from the pair once it has opened a trade therein. From here it needs a little bit of "chaperoning". Normally starting at 04:00 (GMT) and seeing how many trades open, I would aim to have 5-8 trades open at a time (in 4 hour intervalls obviously). Sometimes the system would open 10-13 trades on the 17 selected pairs - hence the low volume scenario.
From here I would close down losing trades (at say more than -100 pips), depending on how the winning trades hedge these positions. I would even (manually) open up subsequent possitions on winning trades to increase profitability. The hedging strategy is quite important, but I never hedge on the same pair. At specific points in time when the combination of trades reveals good profits, I would close all possitions and get out - for the time being that is. This will start another cycle as per above.
If you like it, try it! Over time, I found better results if I "forget" about the open trades for a day or so, and stop begging them to get better (you know what I'm saying). It suits my style or "trading personality" very good, and it's basically up to me to decide to what extent I want to be involved or not.
This looks like one of my orignal attempts. Moved a long way from here with ideas and coding style. Its great to see some old work. Looks good for profits. I might have to look at what it was again especially teh CAMEL!!
Steve Cartwright
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Steve Cartwright Trader Camel CCI MACD:
Author: John Smith