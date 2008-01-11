Indicators: DayImpulseOverlay

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DayImpulseOverlay:

The indicator shows the forecast for 12 bars forward.

Author: John Smith

[Deleted]  

hallo... i have trouble with this indicator, i think this indicator very accurate... but i got problem.. that's problem happen  since  12 may at 19.05 when the US news breakout... i got this indicator in one line... so we can't prediction from that indicator... here's the picture... can someone help me solve this problem... first i'm sorry about my english...:)


look the magenta line.... that's dayimpulsoverlay indicator....i'm only get 1 line like that since last monday.... can someone help me???? thx before....

 

Hello!

I have a same question, why is  on chart only line (like price value)?

[Deleted]  
01005379:

Hello!

I have a same question, why is  on chart only line (like price value)?

hello... nice to meet u guy... do u used this indicator too??? i think this indicator very powerfull.... i hope someone can help us to solve this problem... i'm newbie in forex...:p can i know u 01005379???
[Deleted]  
h4uw1n3:

hallo... i have trouble with this indicator, i think this indicator very accurate... but i got problem.. that's problem happen since 12 may at 19.05 when the US news breakout... i got this indicator in one line... so we can't prediction from that indicator... here's the picture... can someone help me solve this problem... first i'm sorry about my english...:)


look the magenta line.... that's dayimpulsoverlay indicator....i'm only get 1 line like that since last monday.... can someone help me???? thx before....

It´s because you need this indicator for this one to work: http://www.forexmt4.com/_MT4_Indicators/DayImpulse2DD.mq4

[Deleted]  

This indicator needs this indicator for to work: http://www.forexmt4.com/_MT4_Indicators/DayImpulse2DD.mq4

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