Indicators: DayImpulseOverlay
hallo... i have trouble with this indicator, i think this indicator very accurate... but i got problem.. that's problem happen since 12 may at 19.05 when the US news breakout... i got this indicator in one line... so we can't prediction from that indicator... here's the picture... can someone help me solve this problem... first i'm sorry about my english...:)
look the magenta line.... that's dayimpulsoverlay indicator....i'm only get 1 line like that since last monday.... can someone help me???? thx before....
Hello!
I have a same question, why is on chart only line (like price value)?
Hello!
I have a same question, why is on chart only line (like price value)?
hallo... i have trouble with this indicator, i think this indicator very accurate... but i got problem.. that's problem happen since 12 may at 19.05 when the US news breakout... i got this indicator in one line... so we can't prediction from that indicator... here's the picture... can someone help me solve this problem... first i'm sorry about my english...:)
look the magenta line.... that's dayimpulsoverlay indicator....i'm only get 1 line like that since last monday.... can someone help me???? thx before....
It´s because you need this indicator for this one to work: http://www.forexmt4.com/_MT4_Indicators/DayImpulse2DD.mq4
This indicator needs this indicator for to work: http://www.forexmt4.com/_MT4_Indicators/DayImpulse2DD.mq4
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DayImpulseOverlay:
Author: John Smith