Adding Different Color Levels to an Inidcator
Hi,
I am looking to add a few extra lines to the RSI with different colors (70, 80, 90 and 50 Green) and (20, 30, 40 and 55 Red). Any help would really be appreciated.
You can add more levels by clicking the ADD button on the right.
You can also customise these levels with the colors and thickness you want.
You can add more levels by clicking the ADD button on the right.
You can also customise these levels with the colors and thickness you want.
Hi Eleni,
Thanks for the reply, the option you are showing does not allow you to change each line color individually. You can only to it as a group. I am trying to change each line individually.
Hi Eleni,
Thanks for the reply, the option you are showing does not allow you to change each line color individually. You can only to it as a group. I am trying to change each line individually.
I see, this option is not available in custom rsi provided by Metaquotes.
You should search for custom rsi versions or post it as a job in Freelance.
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Hi,
I am looking to add a few extra lines to the RSI with different colors (70, 80, 90 and 50 Green) and (20, 30, 40 and 55 Red). Any help would really be appreciated.